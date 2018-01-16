Richa collaborates with Dr. Zeus for her singing debut

Richa Chadha had a great end to 2017 with her blockbuster move Fukrey Returns; she now has a packed 2018 with upcoming movies like DaasDev, 3 Storeys and Luv Sonia. Apart from her movies, Richa will also star in a music video with Dr. Zeus.

Famous international singer and music producer Dr. Zeus who is based in England and shot to fame with his Punjabi hit song ‘Kangna‘ are collaborating for a peppy dance number. Richa and Dr. Zeus met through a common friend at a jamming session where he liked Richa’s voice. Impressed by her tonal quality, he asked her to record a song and later they decided to put together a music video.

Richa is a trained singer and it will be interesting to see her collaborate for a peppy song with Dr. Zeus.