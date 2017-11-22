Richa Chadha plans to take Bholi Punjaban on a stand-up act

We got a glimpse of Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban in the recently released trailer of Fukrey Returns. While the trailer made everyone a tad bit nostalgic about the earlier instalment that released in 2013, it also created enough excitement as the film is all set to hit the big screen this year. In an interview, Richa said that audiences feel that she is Bholi Punjaban in real life as well which is actually untrue. However, she is more than happy to reprise the character on stage.

People close to Richa say that she is the funniest person to be around off camera and have also stated that she will definitely make you laugh at least once. Bholi Punjaban is been loved by the audiences so much that Richa is planning to take this character on to the stand-up stage. Sometime back, Richa did try her hands on stand-up comedy and was loved by the audience. She also was a part of a TV series, Queens of Comedy. Now Richa has decided to put on her on screen character yet again and is now prepping for the same.

When asked Richa about the same, she said, “We had this idea, it’s very nascent, that Bholi should take to stage. Every dialogue she utters sounds like a roast in any case. I think there’ll be a big audience for this kind of thing and it’ll be fun to try out”

On the work front, as mentioned before Richa Chadha will turn Bholi Punjaban once again for Fukrey Returns and we must say that her character is indeed the most badass comedic female characters in Indian cinema. As for the film, it is all set to hit the big screens this December.