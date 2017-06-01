Richa Chadha to feature in international documentary on sustainable living

Richa Chadha has always been versatile and has been an international favourite much before it was fashionable. Several of her movies have gone to an international film festivals and she has been a part of two esteemed international juries in Marrakech and Japan. She will be seen in an Indo- American movie Love Sonia, before the year ends. Well now we hear that Richa has been approached to be featured in a documentary on sustainable living in today’s modern cities.

This documentary is made by AUM Films that previously made a documentary on the environment titled Cowspiracy produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo has been a vocal environmentalist. Not only did he mention climate change in his Oscar acceptance speech, he has produced another documentary on global warming called Before the Flood. Richa will help the organisation research, talk about the cause and lend her voice in the documentary.

Speaking on her association Richa says, “I have always been a person that believes in going green. Farmer’s suicides have claimed more lives than terror attacks in the past decade. The cost of food grains has gone up manifold. We have to address the problem of sustainability and climate change. I am always happy to collaborate on issues that affect the environment and our well-being as a race.”