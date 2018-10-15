Richa Chadha to croon in Shakeela biopic

Richa Chadha, who is known for exploring every vertical of filmmaking, is now all set to explore her hidden talent, singing. Richa recently debuted as a singer with a Punjabi song ‘Gawandian’ in collaboration Dr. Zeus. It was her first attempt at singing professionally. And now it seems that the actress is also excited about lending her voice to films too.

Well, many popular actors like Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt amongst others have lent their voices for their respective films. Now, Richa will be doing the same for her forthcoming film Shakeela biopic. The film will feature the actress showcasing the role of South star Shakeela.

Did you know the actress has had a formal training in music? Well, Richa has previously has had her share of singing lessons including being a part of her school choir when she was younger.

A source close to the actress said, “After the song, ‘Gwandian’, many filmmakers with whom Richa is working with and will soon be working with want the actor to sing in their films too because of her talent and the value it will add to the project. To begin with she will be lending her voice to a special number for the upcoming Shakeela biopic. Richa is all set to record the song upon her return from the US and it will be a quirky peppy number.”

