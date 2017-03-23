Richa Chadda turns author

Just a day ago, we had revealed that Richa Chadda will be taking a major step in her career by making her debut in an American mini-series. Earlier we had also revealed that the actress will be making her singing debut this year and now she is all set to add yet another feather to her cap by making her writing debut.

Richa Chadda is set to become an official author now. For her debut book, she has collaborated with a leading publishing house and the book will deal about how misogyny is perceived by a young woman in India with a humorous take on it.

Living in a country like ours, gender discrimination is prevalent, if not as much as before and eve-teasing is a part of everyday life. Although it may seem, the talk about feminism, or such casualties are ordinary, Richa has added a shade of humor to the context. The story is not just committed to a point of view but is said to rather bring about the irony behind it. Richa has always been unabashed and vocal about her support towards woman empowerment and the actress, we hear, is equally excited to take yet another step towards the same.

On the Bollywood front, besides the fact that she will be making her international debut in Love Sonia, Richa Chadda will also be reviving one of her most popular roles of Bholi Punjaban with Fukrey 2.