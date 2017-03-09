Richa Chadda is all set to make her singing debut

Amidst Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra (international) following their passion for music besides their acting careers, Richa Chadda too wants to explore the art of music. While she has been a part of some critically acclaimed and award winning films in the past few years, she now wants to make her singing debut too.

From what we hear, Richa Chadda will be singing in one of her forthcoming films. Not many know that Richa is a very good singer and has a lovely voice. Sources close to the actress state that Richa is very fond of singing and has even been undergoing training for it. When asked Richa she said, “This will be the first time I will sing professionally and I’m really excited for this new experience. This movie is going to be really special for me. Hope people like what we are putting together.”

Apart from this, Richa recently wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey Returns and awaiting the release of the film this year. Her other film, an international project titled Love Sonia will also hit the theaters in August.