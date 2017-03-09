Richa Chadda is all set to make her singing debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Richa Chadda is all set to make her singing debut news

Amidst Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra (international) following their passion for music besides their acting careers, Richa Chadda too wants to explore the art of music. While she has been a part of some critically acclaimed and award winning films in the past few years, she now wants to make her singing debut too.

From what we hear, Richa Chadda will be singing in one of her forthcoming films. Not many know that Richa is a very good singer and has a lovely voice. Sources close to the actress state that Richa is very fond of singing and has even been undergoing training for it. When asked Richa she said, “This will be the first time I will sing professionally and I’m really excited for this new experience. This movie is going to be really special for me. Hope people like what we are putting together.”

Apart from this, Richa recently wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey Returns and awaiting the release of the film this year. Her other film, an international project titled Love Sonia will also hit the theaters in August.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Vivek Oberoi gifts new house to acid attack survivor on Women’s Day news

Vivek Oberoi gifts new house to acid attack…

Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga Jasoos, will no longer perform at Zee Cine Awards news

Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga Jasoos,…

Farhan Akhtar to address students at the ‘LSE SU India Forum 2017’news

Farhan Akhtar to address students at the ‘LSE SU…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father admitted in hospital news

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father admitted in…

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be in conversation at the ‘India Today Conclave’ news

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be in…

Priyadarshan will chair the jury of the 64th National Film Awards news-1

Priyadarshan will chair the jury of the 64th…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification