Richa Chadda to fly to Los Angeles to shoot an American series

Unconventional actresses such as Nimrat Kaur and now, Richa Chadda are tracing a different path of starring in American series. Experimenting with one such stint is this Fukrey actress who will now star in an English mini-series.

Reportedly, Richa Chadda will play a lawyer in this eight-episode American TV series but the other details of the same including the rest of the cast is currently kept under wraps. From what we hear, not only will the actress be shooting in Los Angeles for the same but she is also playing one of the three lead characters in the show.

While the actress chose to remain silent on this forthcoming project, her spokesperson said, “Richa is excited about the new venture and looking forward to the experience. The show is a courtroom drama set against the ’70s racism-related unrest in Chicago. She plays a lawyer fighting the case to curb discrimination.”

On the other hand, Richa Chadda will be making her international debut with Tabrez Noorani’s directorial Love Sonia, an Indo-American film based on the realistic and sensitive topic of human trafficking which also stars Hollywood celebrities like Demi Moore and Freida Pinto among others.