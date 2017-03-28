Richa Chadda comes to rescue of stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi

Richa Chadda, who has been travelling of late for her international projects, recently faced an ordeal whilst travelling to Los Angeles. She found herself in midst of chaos in Abu Dhabi when a sudden storm struck UAE leading to massive delay in flights.

Richa, who was on her way to LA as mentioned before, was stuck in Abu Dhabi for almost 18 hours. The airline she flew by had several women with infants and children, senior citizens and three injured passengers who weren’t given instant help by the airlines until it was highlighted several times. Only a couple of hours later did the airlines official take some steps to give basic food and water.

Most passengers due to the unforeseen delay didn’t have enough money or local currency to buy food or water and some exhausted their money in the first few hours. In a situation where the airline is meant to give accommodation, it wasn’t provided to anyone barring those few who had the resources to check into the transit hotel at the airport.

Richa came to her fellow passengers rescue through social media by reaching out to airline authorities and even helped the passengers by giving them basic aid. Richa, whilst stranded took to Twitter to tweet to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring the condition to her notice. She posted this series of tweets saying, “Guys plz RT the next series of tweets to help out a bunch of fellow Indians stuck in transit at Abu Dhabi Airport, terminal 1. Many Indians stranded here at Abu Dhabi airport since morning due to a storm.No luggage,no accommodation,no visa to get out @SushmaSwaraj. There’s senior citizens,women with infants.@EtihadAirways handing out meal vouchers n tiny snack packs. BUT nowhere to go! @SushmaSwaraj.”

Speaking about the experience, Richa said, “It was a nightmare. I did my best to help out wherever I could. I bought bottles of water for people that didn’t have local currency on my credit card. I wish it was handled better. I felt terrible for senior citizens, people with injuries and mothers traveling with infants. ”

Richa Chadda was flying off to the US to concentrate on her forthcoming film Love Sonia which also stars popular Hollywood celebrities like Demi Moore.