Richa Chadda to become the face and voice of the Save the Elephants campaign

Richa Chadha is one of the most strikingly amazing actresses in the industry. With critically acclaimed films and roles to her name, Richa has proved her mettle way ahead of her years. However, she is not only a talented actress, but also a wonderful human being. Richa has always been vocal about her opinions on social issues and has never backed down from standing for important causes. The Fukrey actress was recently approached by PETA to become the face of the Save the Elephants Campaign.

The international organization with the help of Richa Chadha have sent a letter to the Odisha Chief Minister to seek the office’s support as it is a very important campaign. Over the past several years, elephants have been the victims of train accidents that have occurred on the tracks that pass through heavily forested and elephants crossing areas. These gentle animals are run over by oncoming trains that do not stop to take stock of the damage they’ve caused. The serious recklessness on behalf of the employees and government officials has caused the deaths of several elephants, adults and offspring alike. Richa will take on the cause to not just get the government involved but also inform people about the accidents that are on the rise and how they can be curbed.

“It is almost shocking how even in 2018 this still happens where an elephant gets hit by a train and either loses its life or by some off chance, it survives; help doesn’t manage to reach on time. So when PETA asked me to become the face and appeal to the CM, I was more than happy to write that letter. We need to teach our train drivers about elephant crossings. The forest guard should put more signs from the earlier stations to inform the train drivers about elephant crossing areas and heavily forested areas. Little things will change the fatalities; I hope these changes help the larger cause. Because they are the best and don’t deserve something so tragic happening to them”, Richa said of the campaign.

