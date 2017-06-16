REWIND MODE: This is how Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will take you back to the 70s

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have been paired opposite each other for the first time in A Gentleman. While the action romance has been wrapped up, a song is yet to be shot and the makers have decided to kick start the shoot of the same in July.

Adding a dash of style and glamour, the song is said to take you on flashback mode. It is reportedly a retro track, a popular style of the 70s but in the Hollywood genre. Interestingly, in the generation of remakes, the song in question is said to be an original composition. Besides the set-up and the music of that era, we hear that the actors will also be dressing up according the 70s fashion.

Reports have it that initially, the track was supposed to be a remake of the Badshah’s old hit ‘Bandook’. Even the rapper was supposed to be a part of the song. However, it has been learnt that there was a sudden change of plan after which the makers came up with the idea of retro style number.

There is a reason why the song is being shot now because it is being said that the makers wanted Sidharth to sport a longer hair do and was waiting for the actor to grow his hair. The actor had earlier cut his hair for his previous film Ittefaq which he wrapped up recently. The song for A Gentleman will be choreographed by Bosco Martis and the rehearsals will kick start as soon as the actors get a break from their current shoot schedules.

Readers may be aware that Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary in Kashmir along with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with the David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 where she is co-starring with Varun Dhawan in a twin role as well as Taapsee Pannu.

A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is scheduled to release on August 25.