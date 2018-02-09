REVEALED: Wrestler Saurav Gurjar to essay negative role in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

If recent reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are apparently enjoying each other’s company. However, they will soon be welcoming a villain in their love story! We are talking about wrestler Saurav Gurjar. The wrestler-actor is now all set to play villain in their film Brahmastra.

Saurav Gurjar started his career in acting with small screen shows. After a reality show, he became quite popular with epic dramas. He has played strong roles in series like Ramayana and Mahabharata on television. And now, interestingly he will be seen making his Bollywood debut with this superhero film.

Brahmastra is expected to be a trilogy inspired by Indian mythology. The film will feature Ranbir Kapoor as a superhero. And Alia Bhatt will be seen as his love interest. As for Saurav, we are only aware that his role will be negative. Further details are currently being kept under wraps.

Saurav Gurjar recently went on to assert that the film is set in modern India. However, he also added that it is the energies, wisdom and powers in the film that come from ancient India.

As of now, Brahmastra is still in its prepping stage. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been spotted together in several script-reading sessions. The film is expected to go on floor soon. Saurav, on the other hand, will start shooting for it next month onwards.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a major role. It is produced by Dharma Productions and is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

