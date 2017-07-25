REVEALED: This will be Kriti Sanon’s next film

While she is enjoying the response her industry friends have been sending across after the release of the trailer of her next film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon is now also focusing on her other commitments. Until recently, while she kept her fans and others guessing about her next Bollywood project, we recently found out that Kriti Sanon is now thinking of doing a thriller.

The said project is to be directed by the duo – Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are currently busy with the release of A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The last time we heard that Kriti Sanon and Raj-DK were collaborating it was for a film titled Farzi. However, it is being said that they have decided to join hands on a similar film where the script has been reworked and that Kriti has even agreed to work on the same.

Talking about Farzi, the film was announced about three years ago with Shahid Kapoor playing the male lead and Kriti being roped in as the leading lady. Not only did the deal fall through but even the film was shelved soon. Now retrieving the same, the director duo has decided to take the film ahead but it is yet to be seen if they will retain the title.

As for the male lead, we hear that the directors are in search for the same. Prerna Aroraa of KriArj Entertainment will be producing the film that is slated to go on floor this year itself.