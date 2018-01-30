REVEALED: Vir Das turns serial killer for Nikkhil Advani’s Hasmukh

After stand-up comedy and films, now Vir Das is all set to foray into production. The actor, unlike his fun filled roles, is all set to produce a dark thriller, ironically titled Hasmukh. He will be collaborating with director-producer Nikkhil Advani and will also be seen acting in the film.

Vir Das is all set to essay the role of a serial killer. Vir and Nikkhil have been discussing about the film for the past couple of years. While Vir asserted that they are developing it, he also added that it would roll soon. The film will showcase a different side of Vir who is known for his comic timing even in films. He was last seen exploring his dark side in the short film titled Raakh.

Besides this, Vir Das also working on other projects which includes a comic caper titled Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos. He reportedly spoke about another film which is in a Delhi Belly zone as it is about a two boy story one night in Gujarat. Although he refused to divulge too many details, he did maintain that it is backed by an A-list production house.

Talking about his dark thriller, Vir Das said, “This year is a good phase for my company Weirdass Comedy, we’re venturing into production with two big projects this year. Hasmukh is soon going on the floor; I’m also portraying the role of a serial killer in the movie.”

Hasmukh is expected to be shot all over India.