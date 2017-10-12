REVEALED: Tiger Shroff’s Rambo goes on floors in 2018-end; to be shot in snow

After the success of Bang Bang in 2014, Siddharth Anand was expected to start his next soon. However, that didn’t quite happen. At first, he was to direct the first film of Sanjay Dutt after the completion of his jail sentence. But it never took off and reports emerged that Sanjay thought that the film was allegedly inspired from several Hollywood films and hence opted out of it. Later, Siddharth announced that he’s doing an Indo-China film whose working title was Love In Beijing. It was supposed to be a love story of a Chinese man and an Indian girl. But after the big announcement, there was no news about this ambitious flick.

Earlier this year, he came on board to direct the official remake of the Hollywood classic Rambo, featuring Tiger Shroff. This particular film was to go on floors once Tiger completed his action flick Baaghi 2. However surprisingly, just few days ago, it came to light that Siddharth is also making another film, for Yash Raj Films. It features Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, and is all set to release on Republic Day 2019. And it’s this film that will go on floors first.

So where does that leave Rambo? Siddharth Anand confirmed that Rambo remake is on and would be shot after he completes shooting Tiger-Hrithik-Vaani film. He reasoned that Rambo is not an easy project to pull off. Also, it requires to be shot in snow. Hence, Rambo’s filming will begin only towards the end of 2018.

This would be the first time that Siddharth Anand is teaming up with Tiger Shroff, and the second time with Hrithik Roshan.