Last Updated 20.07.2017 | 1:40 PM IST

REVEALED: Tiger Shroff to begin shoot for Student Of The Year 2 from THIS MONTH!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Tiger Shroff is one busy man these days. After having wrapped up the hectic schedule of Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff is busy promoting the film in every possible way. Be it reality shows or sporting event, the Shroff lad is pulling all stops to ensure that Munna Michael becomes a Box-Office hit.

With Munna Michael releasing this week, Tiger Shroff will be soon moving onto his next project, which is the mega prestigious Student Of The Year 2. By his own admission, Tiger Shroff said that he would start shooting for Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2 in October this year. But, when he was asked about the female lead in the film, Tiger Shroff chose to remain tight lipped about the same.

As for his Munna Michael which releases this week, besides Tiger Shroff, the film also stars the debutante Nidhi Agerwal and the extremely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan.

Tags : , , , , , ,

