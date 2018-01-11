REVEALED: Team Aiyaary to celebrate Lohri with BSF jawans

While Lohri is a festival people celebrate revealing with the near and dear ones, Team Aiyaary will be celebrating the passing of winter and bringing in the start of summer with the Jawans at BSF in Jaisalmer.

Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra has decided to stay at the BSF camp for two days and celebrate Lohri with the jawans. The promotional spree will involve a host of events, along with the Lohri celebrations.

The entire cast of Aiyaary will not only celebrate Lohri with Jawans but will also be spending time learning the routine of the Jawaans’ training with the BSF soldiers, understand their routine and what they do on a daily basis.

Team Aiyaary and the jawaans are all set to welcome longer days by celebrating Lohri with a music night.

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary trailer showcases the mentor-protege bond between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra. Along with Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah playing prominent roles, the film which was to release during Republic Day has been pushed further.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present Aiyaary that is produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital and it is slated to now release on February 9.