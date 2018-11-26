REVEALED: Taapsee Pannu’s role in the upcoming bilingual GAME OVER

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the unconventional story Manmarziyaan, is now all set to impress us yet again in another unique avatar. We always knew that the actress is more than happy to balance her projects despite them being different industries. As of now, after she featured in Neevavaro, the next South film that she will be focusing on is Game Over. The poster of the bilingual released last month and now we got a further insight into the character that Taapsee will be essaying – that of a video game programmer.

Well, everyone, who has come across the posters of Game Over, would be aware that Taapsee Pannu plays a wheelchair bound character. She was seen in the poster with bandaged legs and now yet another aspect of her role has been revealed. Excited about playing this character, Taapsee described her character as a video game programmer who is wheelchair bound after an accident.

She defined the genre of Game Over in recent reports as a quirky thriller and it is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The latter is known for the famous neo-noir thriller featuring Nayanthara in the lead role, Maya. As for this one, it is expected to release in Tamil and Telugu languages. Further elaborating on the film, Taapsee stated in reports that her character is all about someone who learns how to fight when she is put through a big challenge in her life.

She further added that this is one of the toughest roles she has played in her life. She also talked about the difficulties she faced due to the leg cast and reasoned that she had to maintain it during breaks too because the process of getting in and out of it is a long one. She also mentioned that the shoot often turned out to be long and arduous because one gets comfortable on a wheelchair only after spending a lot of time on it.

On the Bollywood front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the forthcoming Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla. She will also feature in an integral role in the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal that is produced by R. Balki.

