REVEALED: Taapsee Pannu turns leading lady for Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya

Earlier we had reported that Taapsee Pannu will be joining hands with Anurag Kashyap for the much delayed film Manmarziyan. But their collaboration is all set to go beyond this love story for yet another project. The duo will once again come together for the unconventional film Womaniya which will feature Taapsee in an author backed role once again.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu has been associated with several women-oriented films since Pink which was followed by Naam Shabana. The actress will yet again play the lead in Womaniya but will be accompanied by another actress too in this two-heroine project. The film in question is said to be based on professional female shooters and is also inspired by real life incidents.

However, we weren’t able to garner too many details on the same, since Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are maintaining silence on the film. If the recent reports are true, then it has been learnt that Taapsee will have to undergo extensive training in professional shooting for the film. Interestingly, the actress has bagged her second film in the sports genre in quick succession after she was signed for Soorma along with Diljit Dosanjh last year. In the film, she plays the role of a hockey professional.

Coming back to Womaniya, we hear that the film will be Anurag Kashyap’s production as he will be introducing a new director with the said venture. The film is expected to go on floor in July this year.

As for Manmarziyan, Anurag Kashyap will direct Taapsee Pannu in this film which is produced by Aanand L. Rai. While Vicky Kaushal is said to be playing the leading man here, the film is a two-hero project and reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the third wheel in this love triangle. However, earlier there were also rumours that Dulquer Salman was approached for the role.