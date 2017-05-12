REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput to turn Chambal ka Daku in Ronnie Screwvala’s next

Sushant Singh Rajput, as we have mentioned earlier, is on a film signing spree with the actor now signing his fifth film in pipeline, an untitled venture to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film in question is set in the backdrop of Chambal which will be directed by Udta Punjab filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey.

In fact, recent reports claim that the prep for the film has already started and that the film will roll by the end of this year in the Chambal valley. It is being said that the makers are looking at wrapping up the shoot by February next year, before the scorching heat kicks in.

Talking about the film, co-writer Sudip Sharma revealed that they have already visited Chambal for research and that they want to showcase reality about them. Further mentioning about how there have been many horror stories about the Chambal dacoits and how some of them have over 80 murder charges on them, Sudip however asserts that the reality is quite different from these and that’s their aim to capture.

On the other hand, the rest of the details of the film are said to be finalized soon. Besides this film, just a few days ago, we had reported that Ronnie Screwvala has roped in Abhishek Bachchan for another film, a comedy alongside Irrfan Khan, that is to be directed by Akarsh Khurana.