Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.09.2017 | 9:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Khan starrer Kedarnath to feature Uttarakhand floods

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

REVEALED Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Khan starrer Kedarnath to feature Uttarakhand floods

While no stones are being left unturned for the big Bollywood debut of Sara Khan, daughter of Nawab Saif Ali Khan, her debut Kedarnath will showcase a major calamity that led to massive destruction of many lives. The 2013 floods in Uttarakhand, that is considered to be one of the country’s worst natural disasters, will be an integral part of the film Kedarnath that is being shot in the location.

Earlier, we had reported that Kedarnath will have a major schedule in Uttarakhand. Even though the film is essentially a love story with spiritual elements, the floods will showcase as a backdrop in the film since it is an integral part of the script. The team of the film who are currently shooting in the Himalayas will return to Mumbai to shoot the flood sequence and a massive set is being erected for the same.

For the uninitiated, the 2013 floods had caused a lot of damage including taking the lives of many who were trapped. It would have been difficult to shoot it in real locations and considering that the makers do not want to make any compromises whilst shooting it, they decided to wrap it up indoors. They will be shooting the said calamity sequences in a controlled and closed environment within a studio. As the team is proceeding with the shoot, the work on the sets for the same has kick started simultaneously.

It is also being said that Sara Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput had to undergo extensive prep for the same. The flood scenes require the two of them to be submerged in water for hours in a day and the two have now finished the required preparations before they start shooting for the same.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu, Kedarnath is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar in association with KriArj Entertainment. It is expected to release in June 2018.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Kriti Sanon replaces Taapsee Pannu…

Has Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chandamama Door…

Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release…

Parmanu makers were clueless that three…

SCOOP: Sunny Deol snubbed by Amrita Singh…

REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification