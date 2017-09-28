REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez to take off to Israel to shoot for Drive

While Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez are busy with their own work commitments as of now, the two will soon come together for their forthcoming film Drive. The action adventure will feature the two of them in lead roles and as the two of them gear up to shoot for the film, we hear that they will soon take off to shoot for a song sequence.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently in Uttarakhand shooting for Kedarnath, will return to Mumbai and start shooting for a song in the film at a popular studio in the city. Moreover, wrapping it up, the actor will also take off to Israel along with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for yet another peppy track from the same film. As for the prep, it is a known fact that the two actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-actor Jacqueline are good dancers and have even performed live at occasions. So, the two will not be taking too much time for the prep.

The said song will be shot extensively in Tel Aviv in Israel, which is one of the most vibrant cities in the world. Choreographed by Feroz Khan, the song will be shot on the beaches in and around Tel Aviv as well as a popular nightclub. Talking about the song, a source close to the actor said, “Sushant is one of the best dancers in the industry .That coupled with his chemistry with Jacqueline, makes this a highly anticipated song. The two are sure to sizzle the screen with some killer dance moves that will be set against the exotic backdrop of Tel Aviv.”

Jacqueline Fernandez recently won hearts with her pole dance act in the song ‘Chandralekha’ from A Gentleman. It remains to be seen if the actress will attempt something different for her this film.

As for Drive, it is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. It is slated to release on March 2 next year.