REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar to shoot for Abhishek Chaubey film Chumbal in January

Over a month ago, we had reported that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed on for a film with Sushant Singh Rajput. While the actress then was busy with the promotions of two of her back-to-back releases, now she is all set to move further for her next venture which is the Abhishek Chaubey directorial on dacoits. Reports have it that she will start shooting for the film early next year.

While this will be the first film which will have Bhumi Pednekar cast opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the two are said to play the role of dacoits. The actors will also have to undergo extensive prep for the same. Although Bhumi will have time to focus on the same, Sushant is surrounded with films like Chanda Mama Door Ke and Kedarnath due to which the actor may have a packed schedule until next year. Hence, reportedly, the film is slated to go on floor in January.

In fact, almost a month ago, co-writer Sudip Sharma had visited Chambal for recee and has even scouted locations for the film. As of now, the team is working on other details. Set in the 70s, the period film will trace the stories of dacoit culture which the place is famous for and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.