REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar to play dacoits in their next

Sushant Singh Rajput, who already has more than a couple of films on his platter, is all set for yet another film – this one to be directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The actor, in fact, will play the role of a dacoit, something he has never done before, in this film. Furthermore, he will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently promoting her forthcoming release Toilet – Ek Prem Katha with co-star Akshay Kumar, too will be seen in the role of a dacoit. In fact, this is the first time where we will see these two actors sharing screen space. Set in Chambal during the 70s, co-writer of the film Sudip Sharma has already scouted for locations and finished the recee of the film.

He had earlier revealed that he had met a few reformed dacoits, some of them who have over 80 murder charges on them but he was also quick to add that the film will showcase dacoits in a completely different light unlike other Bollywood films as their aim is to capture reality.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the untitled venture will go on floor early next year and will be extensively amidst the Chambal valley. As of now, Sushant Singh Rajput is in the midst of preparing for his space adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke, while Bhumi Pednekar will next be focusing on her another release Shubh Mangal Savdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana.