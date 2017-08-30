REVEALED: Sunny Deol plays the leading man in Singham 3

He took the franchise of Singham forward with the second instalment but Ajay Devgn won’t be a part of the next film in the cop drama series. In fact, yet another action hero who is known for his ‘dhai-kilo ka haath’, Sunny Deol will play the protagonist in Singham 3.

Furthermore, Singham 3 will not even be directed by Rohit Shetty. The first film in the franchise of Singham was the Tamil remake of the Suriya starrer by the same name and it also marked the collaboration of Ajay and Rohit in this new zone of cop drama. But, the second Bollywood film in the franchise was not a remake of the South film Singham 2 and revolved around the nexus of black money and ‘self-proclaimed godmen’.

However, now the third instalment is all set to repeat history as it will once again be adapted from the South version of Singham 3 which originally features Suriya in the lead role. The Hindi film will also mark the directorial debut of cinematographer K Ravi Chandran and is currently titled Si3.

Before agreeing to do the film, reportedly, Sunny Deol contacted Ajay Devgn to discuss about the same and only after Ajay agreed with Sunny taking the franchise ahead, did the actor-director confirmed about doing the film. It seems that the actor was impressed with the South film and was keen on doing the same ever since. He also apparently promised Ajay that he won’t be using the name Singham in the film.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada, Si3 will revolve around a feisty cop who comes across thugs and criminals in his attempt to uncover the truth behind a policeman’s mysterious murder.

The earlier franchises featured Kajal Aggarwal as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading ladies in the first two instalments respectively but the details of the actress playing the female lead in Si3 is yet to be finalized.