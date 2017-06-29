Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor auditioned for Remo D’Souza’s show Dance Plus! DETAILS HERE!

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor auditioned for Remo D’Souza’s show Dance Plus! DETAILS HERE!

While on one hand, Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her grand debut in Bollywood, on the other hand, the ageless diva’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has started ‘preparing’ herself already. Word has it that, Khushi Kapoor had recently auditioned for the widely watched dance reality show on TV called ‘Dance Plus’, which has the extremely talented choreographer cum film maker Remo D’Souza as one of the judges.

Reports state that, while Khushi Kapoor had come for the audition, no one actually recognised her. In addition to that, in an attempt to clear the auditions through her skills and not by the influence, she also did not reveal her identity, however the same was revealed when she performed in front of Remo D’Souza.

Has Khushi Kapoor made the cut in order to figure amongst Remo D’Souza’s selected contestants is something which one has to wait and watch. Do watch this space for developments.

