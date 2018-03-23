Revealed: Sooraj Pancholi signs dance film with Remo D’Souza

Dance is his passion and Sooraj Pancholi shows no qualms in hiding it. In fact, his film choices too reflect his love for it. Earlier, reports surfaced that Pancholi has signed a dance film with choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhu Deva. Now the newbie is said to have signed another film with Remo D’Souza.

Yes, Remo, who continues to choreograph for popular films, is all set to kick off a couple of dance films. After announcing a venture this week with ABCD 2 star Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif as the leads, his next will have Sooraj Pancholi as the hero. However, the details of this dance film are under wraps.

The excited Hero star, however, is already brushing up his dance skills and has started learning new dance forms. Reports have it that UK based dancers too have been invited to India to help the actor train for the film. Sooraj Pancholi spoke on the same adding that he has been training for four hours a day for this film.

He also revealed on the various kinds of dances he is learning which includes hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. Besides that, he is also getting trained for clog dance that is performed with wooden soled clogs.

On the other hand, Sooraj Pancholi also confessed about his excitement to kick off the dance film. He also mentioned about how he is looking forward to shoot certain portions of the film but kept the details under wraps.

Fans would be aware that the Pancholi boy who likes fitness and dance is even prepping to fulfill his dream of opening a dance academy. Sooraj had earlier stated that he wants to open a dance school for the underprivileged.

The untitled film is slated to go on floor in August and is supposed to be Sooraj’s second film. Interestingly, earlier, Remo had announced another film with Sooraj Pancholi and Ajay Devgn. However, unfortunately, the deal didn’t take off.

