REVEALED: Sonu Sood joins Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

After Madhavan reportedly quit the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba, a new name has been added to the star cast. It is that of Sonu Sood. Known for his villainous characters in films like Dabangg, R… Rajkumar among others, he is expected to play an integral role in this Ranveer Singh starrer.

On the other hand, let us remind you that Simmba was recently facing casting woes considering that Madhavan had to quit the project. The actor suffered a shoulder injury whilst training for one of his projects. Owing to the same, he had to withdraw his name from many prestigious projects including a Saif Ali Khan starrer. One of them was also Simmba.

Buzz is that Sonu Sood has probably joined the star cast replacing Madhavan in this Rohit Shetty film. However, details of the character Sonu will be playing are still kept under wraps. Interestingly, this is also Sonu’s first association with filmmaker Rohit Shetty as well as Ranveer Singh.

Speaking on the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of Sangram Bhalerao in this Hindi remake of Temper. However, earlier the makers had maintained that the Bollywood film will only retain a handful of scenes from the Telugu film despite them buying the remake rights of the film. Ranveer will feature in the role of a cop and this will be his first film as full-fledged commercial action hero.

On the other hand, Simmba makers recently announced the leading lady of the film as Sara Ali Khan. The actress, who was supposed to make her debut with Kedarnath, will probably have this as her first film. Moreover, if reports were to be believed, her role too has been modified to be a meaty one compared to the South film.

Simmba marks the debut of collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. It is slated to release on December 28.

