REVEALED: Sonu Sood joins the cast of ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’

Amongst his South and Bollywood commitments, Sonu Sood will now be a part of one of the much awaited historical drama Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The film that features Kangna Ranaut in the titular role will see the actor playing a pivotal role in the film.

Reportedly, Sonu Sood will play the role of the Maratha Chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau who lost his life in the third Battle of Panipat against Ahmed Shah Abdil. A source added, “Sonu will essay the role of a warrior, Sadashiv in the historical drama in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, alongside Kangna Ranaut. The versatile actor has already begun his prep for the film directed by Krish.”

Excited about the film, Sonu Sood said, “It is challenging to play a real life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within. I’m sure when you’re working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team; there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best.”

Let us remind you that Sonu Sood played the role of Aishwarya’s brother Sujamal in yet another historical drama Jodhaa Akbar which focused on the marriage alliance of the sixteen century Mughal Emperor and the Rajput princess.

As for his recent Bollywood films, Sonu Sood has been reportedly roped in for J P Dutta’s war drama Paltan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pulkit Samrat among others and is based on the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, written by Bahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles and is slated to release on April 27.