Last Updated 18.05.2018 | 6:43 PM IST

REVEALED: There is something special about the release date of Paltan and here’s what it is!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

JP Dutta is known for his war films. So it wasn’t too surprising when he announced Paltan which is another war drama on Indian army. But that is not all. The release date of the film which was announced recently too is considered to be special as it releases during the same week that the actual incident took place. The filmmaker decided to lock this date for a special reason and here’s what it is all about!

REVEALED: There is something special about the release date of Paltan and here’s what it is!

As an aftermath of the 1962 Indo-China war, again five years later, the Chinese army had attacked the border. The Indian army was fencing the area from Nathu La to Sebu La and the Chinese army did not want to allow the same. They decided to attack the Indian army in the arrogance of winning the previous army.

The Chinese army started firing which although initially led to casualties due to shock element; the Indians soon recovered it and started fighting the war with equal vigor. In fact, it led to ceasefire and eventually victory of Indians. JP Dutta, who has always been passionate about Indian army officials, described the incident as an integral part of our history. He mentioned with pride that the Chinese started the war in 1962 and we ended it in 1967.

The war started on September 11 and Paltan is slated to release on September 7. Needless to say, the makers along with Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Choudhary too thrilled with the news. Produced by Zee Studios, the film is said to be an ode to martyrs of the Indo-China war in 1967.

Also ReadREVEALED: JP Dutta’s Paltan is not about 1962 war but about the Nathu La and Cho La military clash in 1967

