REVEALED: Soha Ali Khan to start shooting for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in December

Soha Ali Khan seems to be following the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the latter too had taken an extremely short maternity break after the birth of Taimur, now Soha too will resume work in the next two months. The actress will kick start her work by reviving the thriller franchise that she is associated with – Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster.

Readers may be aware that Soha delivered her first child, a baby girl, just a few days ago and recently returned home from the hospital. The actress has now decided to start work on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and will reprise the role of Chotti Rani aka Jimmy Sheirgill’s second wife. From what we hear, producer Rahul Mittra had approached her for the third instalment wherein he told her that she has a special role to play and she immediately agreed to do it.

For the ones who haven’t been following the franchise, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 2 featured Soha Ali Khan as the lover of ‘Gangster’ or rather a ragged royal Irrfan Khan. While she is forced to marry Jimmy as the latter falls in love with her and convinces Soha’s father for the alliance, Soha eventually starts developing feelings for her husband. While she was portrayed to be an ambitious modern girl, Mittra maintained that the new instalment will explore other shades of her character Ranjana.

On the other hand, Saheb aka Jimmy Sheirgill and Biwi aka Mahie Gill will reprise their respective roles in the franchise too. However, the Gangster has undergone change in the form of Sanjay Dutt who will be paired opposite Chitrangda Singh along with Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali added to the cast as Sanjay’s royal parents. Soha will be joining the crew in the third schedule of the shoot which will roll in Mumbai in December.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, after a successful first schedule, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s second schedule is all set to kick off in mid-October in Jodhpur.