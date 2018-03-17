REVEALED: Shriya Saran ties knot with boyfriend Andrei Koscheev and here are the details

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran has been in the news since last month owing to reports of her impending marriage. For the past couple of years, she is rumoured to be dating tennis player and hotelier Andrei Koscheev. However, in February, reports of her impending nuptials with the sports star started surfacing. While they claimed that the actress was supposed to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, now we hear that a small marriage ceremony has already taken place in Mumbai.

If recent reports are to be believed, Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in a hush-hush manner. It was held at her Lokhandwala residence in suburban Mumbai on March 12. It was said to be a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The only celebrity who made his presence felt was Manoj Bajpayee. The actor came along with his wife Shabana as he is Shriya’s neighbour.

Speaking on the marriage, the details are still being awaited. However, reportedly, it has been learnt that Shriya was seen in a radiant pink outfit. Reports also claim that the wedding took place in Hindu style with the couple exchanging vows in a traditional manner. Furthermore, we also hear that a pre-wedding party was planned on March 11.

A month ago, reports claimed that Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev will have a big fat Indian wedding in Jaipur. Well, it is being said that this three day ceremony is still on the cards. However, the details of the same are yet to be announced. On the other hand, when the media questioned Shriya Saran on her impending wedding, she had rubbished the rumours.

Shriya Saran, who is quite a popular name down South, has done Bollywood films like Awarapan and her last being Drishyam in 2015. The actress is expected to star in Prakash Raj’s Bollywood directorial debut Tadka which also features Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu. As for Andrei Koscheev, he is a national level tennis player who also owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow.