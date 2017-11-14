REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu will not be a drama but a quirky comedy

Earlier we had reported that after Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will dive into yet another project, Shree Narayan Singh’s film on electricity, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film, which deals with the serious issue of corrupt power supply companies and their fraudulent billing systems, was initially considered to be taking a serious approach but it seems that there has been a change of plans.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu like its quirky name will opt for a comic approach just like Shree Narayan Singh’s Bollywood debut directorial Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Hence, the film is undergoing changes in the script. Asserting the same, Singh revealed that they have already started rewriting the script almost a month ago that will explore the comedy space. While he also maintained that the film will not be aiming at any particular company by taking any names, he added that it is based on a particular incident.

On the other hand, the film will also have another pivotal role besides the male and female lead. Although Shree Narayan Singh stated that it is not a two hero film, he did not divulge any further details about this integral character in the film. With many speculations doing the round about the actress who will play the leading lady and with names of actresses like Katrina Kaif being tossed around, it is being said that Singh is yet to finalize on his leading lady.

However, Shree Narayan Singh has stated that Batti Gul Meter Chalu will roll on January 19 and will be shot in scenic locations like Mussoorie and Dehradun as well as the renowned Haridwar – Hrishikesh.