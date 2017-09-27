REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor turns brand ambassador of Reebok India

Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was announced the brand ambassador of Reebok India in Bangalore on the occasion of the brand’s new store launch in the city. The newly announced Brand Ambassador Shahid Kapoor and Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India inaugurated the store amidst much fanfare.

Making a grand entry in the city, Shahid captivated audiences through his performance which consisted of high energy fitness routines and a lot of engagement with the crowd present. Commenting on the actor being the new ambassador, Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India said, “We couldn’t be happier to have Shahid join us as the Brand Ambassador. Shahid is someone who truly understands the meaning and importance of fitness in one’s life. His commitment to fitness is unmatched and he is an inspiration to one and all. As part of this association, we look forward to collectively inspiring millions of others to join the fitness wagon with Reebok, and what better city than Bangalore to kick start this partnership.”

Sharing his excitement on being in the city to launch the new store at Brigade Road, Shahid Kapoor added, “Bangalore has a great electrifying vibe and it is always amazing to be back here. I am thrilled to associate with Reebok India as their brand ambassador and join them in Bangalore today for the launch of their flagship store. I think my synergies with Reebok match as we both understand and endorse the need to be fit physically, socially and mentally. I can tell you all from my experience that that fitness is not a one-time thing. It is a lifelong commitment to yourself and your body. Since I spend a lot of my time on indoor training, I am a huge fan of their fitness collection that is extremely comfortable, performance enabled and super stylish. I am confident that fitness enthusiasts in Bangalore will love this fabulous fitness range as much as I do.”