REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor starrer Raja Krishna Menon film to go on floor by the end of this year

Just last week, we had given a glimpse of the hectic schedule of Shahid Kapoor. The actor had to cancel his babymoon to lend dates to his forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Immediately in the pipeline is Arjun Reddy and followed by that, the Raja Krishna Menon directorial will go on floor. If recent reports are to be believed, this film will go on floor in December.

Earlier we had reported that Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role of a boxer in this Raja Krishna Menon directorial. While details of the same continue to be under wraps, the makers are currently said to be on a hunt for a leading lady. As for the prep to play a boxer, we hear that the actor will kick off simultaneously along with his training for Arjun Reddy remake.

For Arjun Reddy, in which Shahid Kapoor plays an alcoholic, he is required to sport a leaner physique. However, the film too requires him to be seen in action mode. On the other hand, for the Raja Krishna Menon directorial too Shahid Kapoor will require to have a similar physique. Hence the training process for both will be happening almost at the same time.

After wrapping up Batti Gul Meter Chalu in June, Shahid will take on Arjun Reddy remake in July. While he will be taking a paternity break in between his Arjun Reddy schedule, he is expected to complete the film by November. In December, he will be kicking off with his yet-to-be titled boxer film.

It is being said that Shahid Kapoor will have to undergo at least three months of training to build his physique for the films. Raja Krishna Menon had earlier revealed in reports that Shahid’s training as a dancer will be quite helpful when he starts his physical training for his film.

Also Read: Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor resume shooting with a goofy picture