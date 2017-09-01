REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor to play a lawyer in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director’s next

Just a few days ago, we had reported that Shahid Kapoor will play the leading man in the next directorial of Shree Narayan Singh who recently directed Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The actor, who is currently busy with a historical drama, is reportedly playing a lawyer in this forthcoming social drama.

Tentatively titled Roshni, the film aims at bringing forth the deep rooted money making business within power distribution companies which fools its customers by making them cough up humungous amounts as electricity bills. It is also being said that the title of the film has been zeroed in on ‘Roshni’ [light] because of its reference to electricity.

Shahid Kapoor, as a lawyer, decides to raise his voice against this unethical system. What starts off as a single man’s fight against these powerful companies soon becomes the nation’s concern as the citizens too stand in support of him. Interestingly, this will be the first time where the actor will essay the role of a lawyer and his role somehow reminds us of some similar power packed roles played by actors like Rajkummar Rao in Shahid, Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB, Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and the recent Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2 among others.

As for the casting details, we hear that the makers are on a lookout for the same and the leading lady is yet to be finalized. It seems that the female lead in the film too has a strong role, as she stands by Shahid’s side in his fight. Roshni is written by Rustom writer Vipul K Rawal.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor who recently celebrated the 1st birthday of his daughter Misha abroad will soon return to the sets of Padmavati to wrap up the last leg of the shoot schedule. The film has the actor playing the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and is paired opposite Deepika Padukone who plays the titular role along with Ranveer Singh playing the antagonist. The film is scheduled to release in November this year after which the actor will start preparations for his next.