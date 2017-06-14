REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has these many songs, of which one song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, finally got its title after one year. The film, titled Jab Harry Met Sejal, was revealed last week after several months of speculations around the names like The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula.

Shah Rukh Khan announced the title on his social media alongwith revealing two looks from the film. The title got mixed reactions from the audience and went viral on social media as it is a take on the Hollywood flick When Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster Jab We Met.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan had some free time before getting back to work, which he used for an interesting session of #AskSRK. Every now and then, SRK has a chat with his online followers and what follows is an extremely interesting and hilarious conversation with the fans.

In the candid conversation, SRK revealed some interesting details about his upcoming romance drama. Speaking of the music, SRK revealed that there are, in fact, 10 songs in the film. He said that the songs are beautiful and very situational. He also revealed that one of the songs is sung by Bollywood’s current favourite Punjabi rockstar, Diljit Dosanjh. He said that it was fun shooting for the song and Diljit was awesome.

Talking about the songs, Shah Rukh Khan said that one of the songs in the film is called ‘Rehnuma’, which was like a romantic ballad. Another song is called ‘Butterfly’ and one track has been composed by the international music producer-DJ Diplo.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal has been preponed and will now release on August 4, 2017

