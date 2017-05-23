Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.05.2017 | 3:43 PM IST

REVEALED: What Shah Rukh Khan does in his loneliest and darkest times!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

SRK

By now, there have been many books which have been penned on the life of the superlative superstar Shah Rukh Khan. These books include titles like ‘SRK – 25 Years Of A Life’, ‘Shah Rukh Can’, ‘King Of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’ to name a few. The latest update about the King Khan is that, he is all set to ‘reveal all’ about his life in his book titled ‘20 Years In A Decade’, which has been in the making (or should we say ‘writing’?) for some time now.

Speaking about the much awaited book, Shah Rukh Khan said that, it will be very much unlike other autobiographies as it will be a collection of very amusing, selective memories of the journey that he had so far. When asked about the book’s release being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan reasoned it as many new chapters that got added in the book. He added that, while the earlier book ended with his son Aryan’s birth, this book will be ending with his other son AbRam’s birth. While revealing that the book would have only 3-4 chapters about his work, he also said that the other chapters were about his life and his experiences. The said book will also serve as a domain to many of unspoken experiences of his life, which not many are aware of.

Shah Rukh Khan, who termed the whole book writing experience as an ‘auto-therapeutic biography’, said that, in the loneliest and darkest of his times, he writes the funniest chapters.

Tags : , ,

