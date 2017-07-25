REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will search for their ring in this TV show

Readers may be aware that the forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is about the latter’s lost engagement ring, as Harry, the tour guide helps her to find the same. The cast who is currently busy promoting the film across various platforms will also be seen doing the same on the small screen.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be seen promoting their film Jab Harry Met Sejal on reality shows as well as TV series. The actors will be coming on one of the longest running soaps ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ which airs on Star Plus. The TV show families are currently rejoicing the special occasion of an engagement amongst one of the leading pairs on the show, Naksh and Kriti played by actors Rishi Dev and Mohena Singh. But this moment turns star studded as Harry and Sejal drop by as uninvited guests.

In fact, during the same event, Harry and Sejal come as saviours who help Naksh and Kriti find their misplaced ring in order to also stop warring couple, Naira and Kartik who are the couple’s sister and brother respectively on the show. The latter two who play a married couple on the show are portrayed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Interestingly, the actors decided to promote their film on a show that showcases a similar track of a lost ring just like their film.

As for Jab Harry Met Sejal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it is slated to release on August 4.