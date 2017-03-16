REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji and Kajol were to star in a Karan Johar film

Be it the larger-than-life films that he makes or his ‘mysterious’ personal life, the ace film maker Karan Johar always makes news. This man has been on the seventh heaven of late, for both, personal and professional reasons. While on the personal level, he was in the news for becoming a father to two kids (Roohi and Yash), on the professional level, his latest film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is having a dream run at the Box-Office.

Speaking about films, readers may recall that we had reported about Karan Johar signing the 2 States’ director Abhishek Varman to direct the film titled Kalank, which Karan was reportedly producing under his banner ‘Dharma Productions’. We had also reported that, Kalank’s research was conducted by none other than Karan Johar’s (late) father Yash Johar. The film, which was reportedly dealing with human emotions, happens to be a period love story which tries to find its identity amidst the dangerous political situation during Partition.

Bollywood Hungama has now a scoop that many may not be aware of. And the scoop is that, while Kalank was being conceptualised, the film’s star cast was supposed to be … hold your breath… Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The same was revealed by Karan Johar in the recently released biography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’.

Kalank, which was supposed to be about two homes, had a Hindu-Muslim angle to it. But, Karan Johar (who had written the film’s story), by his own admission, said that, he pulled himself out of Kalank, as he wanted to make a bold film.

As of today, the starcast remains yet to be finalised for Kalank, which is being directed by Abhishek Varman.