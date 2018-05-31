REVEALED: Satish Kaushik is a part of the Mental Hai Kya cast and this is his role

Known for his character roles in many films including the cult Mr. India, Satish Kaushik is all set to play another integral role. The actor turned filmmaker has now been roped in for the Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya. And he is said to be essaying the character of a police officer.

Elaborating further, let us tell you that the character of Satish Kaushik is considered to be pivotal to the plotline. The actor will be playing the police officer who will be investigating a case which involves the film’s leads Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. If recent reports are to be believed Satish has already started the shooting for the film in London last week.

Speaking of his character, Satish Kaushik recently described that his role in the film has its own quirks and is quite fond of food. So he had to often indulge in a lot of junk food for the role. For the uninitiated, Satish has been maintaining himself on a strict diet after he lost oodles of weight recently. However, the actor-filmmaker affirmed that his diet has gone for a toss.

In recent reports, Satish Kaushik confessed that everything from pizzas to samosas to chhole bature, bhel to namkeen and biscuits were allowed on the sets. Owing to his character, who is often seen gorging on these foods during a scene, Satish too had to indulge on all these Indian dishes. Yet the actor decided to go ahead and do so and is now completely satisfied that they look good on screen.

On the other hand, Satish also expressed his happiness of working with South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. Mental Hai Kya marks his foray into Bollywood and Satish couldn’t be happier about working with him. In fact, he also revealed that he has worked with Prakash’s father, a popular South filmmaker Sir K Raghavendra Rao. Satish went on to reminisce about those times when he worked with him.

Speaking of Mental Hai Kya, the film is said to be a wacky thriller, also starring Amyra Dastur. She essays the role of Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend. Also, yet another popular actor Brijendra Kala has joined the cast of this Balaji production.

Also Read : Here’s why Satish Kaushik APOLOGIZED to late Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor