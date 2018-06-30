Revealed: Sanjay Dutt’s ULTIMATE move to score girls!

Sanjay Dutt is an ultimate womaniser but what he did to score girls will shock and scare the bejesus of you. Sanju Baba has never shied away from the fact that he is a total brat and would do anything to get what he wants. Director Rajkumar Hirani who is also his close friend narrated an incident recently that was even stranger than fiction. According to Hirani, if Sanjay set his heart out on something he wanted to achieve it, including making a woman fall for him. So if he came across a particularly unrelenting woman, he would simply take her to a graveyard and tell her that he wanted her to meet his late mother. The woman would feel an instant emotional connect with Sanju and he would get her to date him! Shockingly, it used to be fake grave! Creepy, right?

Hirani further said that Dutt wanted vengeance every time a girl left him. Once, he rammed his car into a vehicle parked outside the home of his ex-girlfriend. He later found that the car he damaged was her current boyfriend’s. Sanju released on June 29 and will show the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir is playing the lead character and has shocked everyone with his shocking transformation. After perfectly embodying his mannerisms and body language without making it look cariaturish. It is therefore one of most anticipated movies of this year.

Ranbir Kapoor too is looking to reinstate his position as a commercially viable hero at the box office with Sanju. Genius filmmaker duo Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are behind this movie which makes us believe that it will be a sure shot blockbuster!

