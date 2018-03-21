REVEALED: Sanjay Dutt signs a multi-starrer comic caper

We all loved when Sanjay Dutt as Munnabhai taught us some important lessons in life, albeit in a fun way! Now we will see the actor all set to entertain us in a popular comic caper. From films with Govinda to the Dhamaal series, Sanjay has tickled our funny bones in several films. Now he is all set to star in a multi-starrer titled Blockbuster.

Produced by Sandeep Singh, Blockbuster will be directed by Sanjay’s close friends Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora. Speaking on the same, Sanjay Dutt expressed his excitement about collaborating with them. He said, “I have always loved doing comedy. It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of Blockbuster is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again.”

Producer Sandeep Singh added, “It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba [Sanjay Dutt]. There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect; the expressions that he gives are hilarious too. It is wonderful to be working with Ajay and Lovel who bring years of experience and creativity to Bollywood.”

On the other hand, director duo Ajay & Lovel Arora said, “This is a huge opportunity for us. All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it’s Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut.”

Blockbuster will be shot extensively in Mauritius. It is written by Sajid Farhad who had already written another Sanjay Dutt comedy Dhamaal Returns. Blockbuster is expected to be laugh-riot but the details of the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed. The film is said to go on the floors in April.

