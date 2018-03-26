REVEALED: Sanjay Dutt creates a new song for Torbaaz and will also croon for it

Sanjay Dutt penned his emotional journey through poetry when he was serving imprisonment in Yerawada jail. When this fact came to light, producer Rahul Mittra decided to hear the creations of his Torbaaz actor. And when he did, he was touched by the actor’s works. Moreover, he has now insisted that Sanjay sing it himself for the film.

Yes, Rahul Mittra is excited about having the poetry ‘O Meri Aangan Ki Chidiya Hai Tu’ in Torbaaz. Speaking on the same, Mittra stated that it is a melodious tune that goes with the tone of the film. The song is said to be a poignant representation of a father-daughter relationship. So when Rahul heard Sanjay hum it, he decided to approach the actor to sing it himself. Adding further, Mittra stated that Dutt has a great ear for music. And considering that he had only set the tone for the song, the producer thought it would only be apt if the actor sang it himself.

Furthermore, Rahul Mittra also went on to deny reports claiming that Torbaaz has been shelved. Rubbishing it, he also took us through the shoot schedule of the film. We all know that the first schedule kicked off in Kyrgyzstan amidst snow-capped areas. Now the second schedule will start in its capital Bishkek.

It will involve two major action sequences, followed by three songs including some important scenes. This 45 day schedule will revolve around the lead pair Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. The schedule will also feature some interesting scenes like Sanjay playing cricket in the snow with child artists.

The second schedule of Torbaaz is said to kick off from April 17 onwards. For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of an army officer who helps kids rehab from a terrorist camp which aims at making suicide bombers. On the other hand, Nargis Fakhri essays the character of an NGO worker who gives shelter and other facilities to war-survivor refugee kids. Directed by Girish Malik, the makers are yet to announce a release date.

Also Read : Sanjay Dutt slams and seeks to send legal notice to publisher-writer over his unofficial biography