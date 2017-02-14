REVEALED: Saif Ali Khan to play a cancer patient in Akshat Verma’s next

We have seen the Royal Nawab, Saif Ali Khan play varied roles ranging from lover boy to the vicious Langda Tyagi to the unconventional Cyrus in films. When he signed Akshat Verma’s forthcoming venture, they had always maintained that it will be a black comedy, a genre rarely explored in Bollywood.

Now we hear that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a cancer patient in the film. Reportedly, in the film, the actor realizes that he is suffering from the ailment despite the initial denial he soon decides to enjoy life. Living it to the fullest, his character decides to go adventurous by doing things he hasn’t done before like smoking, drinking and even tripping on acid. Though Saif did not divulge details of his role, he did reveal that it had something to do with cancer and acid.

On the other hand, the film has two other stories that will run parallel to Saif’s track, one of the odd couple played by Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala and the other of the aspiring gangsters Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal. From what we hear, the three stories are interconnected at some point in the film.

Saif Ali Khan, who is busy with the promotions of Rangoon, is busy giving finishing touches to Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef, a remake of the Hollywood Jon Favreau’s film by the same name.