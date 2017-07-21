REVEALED: Saif Ali Khan personally apologizes to Kangna Ranaut after IIFA 2017 nepotism controversy

The 18th edition of IIFA took place in New York last weekend where the hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and IIFA debutante Varun Dhawan came under fire for taking potshots against Kangna Ranaut and made fun of her over her nepotism remarks that she had made during Koffee with Karan episode.

After the show aired, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar were criticized on social media for making fun of a woman and her opinionated views when IIFA’s theme was about women empowerment.

Now, Saif Ali Khan decided to tell his side of the story on what went down at the IIFA 2017. In an open letter which Saif wrote that was published in a leading daily, he said that the chant ‘nepotism rocks’ at the award show was meant to be a joke. Neither had he written the joke nor did he believe in it. He reinstated that it was supposed to be a joke on themselves including Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan and was not supposed to be a big deal.

In the open letter, Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he realized the jokes that were said might have offended Kangna Ranaut. So, instead of opting for an apology on social media like others, he personally called Kangna and apologized to her. Further, in order to put an end to the matter, Saif has now decided to stop talking on the subject and has asked to everyone to move on so that it doesn’t fuel up anymore.

Kangna Ranaut, on the other hand, has not yet responded to what had happened at IIFA 2017.