REVEALED: Saif Ali Khan to make his digital debut with Netflix original series Sacred Games

After a gap of two years, Saif Ali Khan finally had a release this year, Rangoon. That’s just not all – he will be having three more releases – Akshat Verma’s dark comedy Kaalakaandi, Raja Krishna Menon’s gastronomical comedy Chef and Nikkhil Advani’s production, Baazaar, based on the stock market. The actor whose hand is already full took up one more project and it is a Netflix series. We had earlier reported that Saif has been approached for his digital debut with an original series of Netflix called ‘Sacred Games’.

Although it was then speculated that the actor will be starring in a period drama based on the book The Secret Games by Scott Ellsworth, now putting the rumours to rest, Saif asserted that he will be starring in ‘Sacred Games’ based on Indian-American author Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed and bestselling novel by the same name.

Talking about his show, Saif believes that digital space is the next big thing and Netflix is the most popular service in this medium. He also admitted that he’s proud to bag the first original series from India that will be showcased on Netflix.

Sacred Games is going to be shot in multiple locations in India. The novel came out in 2006 and throws light on two major characters – Sartaj Singh, the only Sikh Inspector in the whole of Mumbai who is facing marriage and career issues and Ganesh Gaitonde, India’s most wanted gangster. It is set in the 19th century and the story takes a turn when Sartaj receives an anonymous tip off to the secret hideout of Gaitonde.

It is still unclear whether Saif will play Gaitonde or Sartaj. Also, it remains to be seen whether a prominent Bollywood actor decides to take up the second lead role. On the other hand, Phantom Films, owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, are the co-producers of ‘Sacred Games’ and it will be available to all Netflix members globally upon completion.