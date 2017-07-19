REVEALED: This is the role Naseeruddin Shah will be playing in Aiyaary

With the pictures of the Kashmir schedule of Aiyaary doing the rounds on social media, we already got a glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra’s looks from the film. Now, yet another name that has joined the star cast is that of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

While we are yet to receive more details about his role, from what we hear, Aiyaary will have Naseeruddin Shah playing the role of a whistle blower. Reportedly, the actor has even completed the portions of his shoot in Mumbai whereas he apparently won’t be a part of the London schedule.

Neeraj Pandey’s association with Naseeruddin Shah goes back a long way when the two of them had joined hands for the sleeper hit and Pandey’s directorial debut A Wednesday that released in 2008. The film had Naseer playing a rather unconventional role of a common man along with Anupam Kher playing the cop.

As for the film Aiyaary, it was earlier revealed that Manoj and Sidharth will be seen in the roles of army mentor and protégé respectively. The two are currently in the England capital and will be wrapping up this schedule by the end of this month.

The team of Aiyaary is said to move to Oman in August to finish yet another major shoot schedule. Further talking about the film, it is also said to star Pooja Chopra and Rakul Preet in prominent roles and is slated to release on January 26 next year.