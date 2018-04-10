REVEALED: This is the role Arjun Kapoor will play in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next

Not too long ago, we had reported that Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta is moving ahead with two ambitious films. A film based on real life RAW agent and an edge-of-the-seat thriller is in the pipeline for Gupta. The two will supposedly star Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor respectively. While there have been a few details about the Hrithik starrer, here is a sneak-peek into the film that will feature Arjun Kapoor. Like Hrithik, Arjun too is expected to play an intelligence officer in a film tentatively titled Most Wanted.

Yes, Arjun Kapoor will be the hero of a covert operation that allegedly took place between 2012 and 2014. While Hrithik’s journey in the Raj Kumar Gupta film is inspired by the life story of RAW agent Ravindra Kaushik [between 1952 and 1999], this one is based on a contemporary setup. However, this one too is inspired by real life incidents wherein it is based on a secret mission of capturing one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. According to reports, we hear that this terrorist was captured without a single gunshot being fired and is one of the intriguing plots of the current century.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, Arjun and Raj Kumar have been keen on collaborating since a long time. While their earlier plan was to collaborate for the adaptation of the Chetan Bhagat novel Revolution 2020, it failed to materialize. Now after years of that incident, the duo has decided to come together for this film. Furthermore, Gupta has also asked Arjun to allot dates in bulk so that they can shoot in a start-to-end schedule. The filmmaker doesn’t want the Kapoor boy to have any distractions. Hence, he has decided to wrap up the entire film in a single schedule itself.

However, this film will apparently not kick start any time soon. Reason? Arjun Kapoor has already signed three films which are currently in the pipeline. It includes the Parineeti Chopra starrer Namastey England whose shoot has already started. He also signed the historical Ashutosh Gowariker magnum opus Panipat. And also, the Hindi remake of the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy which will feature him in the lead role.

Considering the schedules, it remains to be seen as to when will the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial Most Wanted will go on floor.

