REVEALED: Riteish Deshmukh finds his leading lady in Saiyami Kher

In what seems to be unique move of sorts, Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mirzya, is all set to make a Marathi debut this year. She has been signed as the leading lady for the next production of Riteish Deshmukh, Mauli which also features him as an actor.

Post the announcement of his next Marathi production venture Mauli under his banner Mumbai Film Company as his second acting outing, Riteish Deshmukh has found his leading lady in Saiyami Kher. It’s a matter of great pride for Saiyami, as with Mauli, she will be carrying forward the Marathi legacy of her grandmother and veteran actress Usha Kiran.

Her maiden Marathi movie, Mauli is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Tanvi Azmi’s niece, Sayami seems to be sharing some more common ground with her as Tanvi too made her Marathi debut with Riteish playing the role of his mother in Lai Bhari.

Born and brought up in Nashik, Saiyami is happy to go back to her roots and showcase her love for Marathi cinema with this film. Talking about being a part of Mauli, Saiyami said, “Delighted to work in a language that I am very proud of… my mother tongue Marathi. That too opposite Riteish in his home production! Riteish very successfully introduced a new genre of Action/ Drama to Marathi cinema with Lai Bhari. Mauli is a film which will always be very close to my heart because it takes me back to my Maharashtrian roots. I will really miss my grand mom on this journey because she would have been very proud to see my Marathi debut. I’m really excited and seek everyone’s good wishes and blessings.”

Talking about casting Saiyami, producer and leading man Riteish Deshmukh said, “We were looking for a fresh face to cast in Mauli and we found that in Saiyami. She is young, vivacious & fits the character of a ‘Fire Brand Marathi Mulgi’ to the tee. We are extremely excited to collaborate with her & looking forward to working with her.”

Mauli is already on floors and Saiyami is scheduled to join the team soon and kick start her Marathi film journey soon. It is scheduled to release early in 2019.

