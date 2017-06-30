REVEALED: Rishi Kapoor to play Taapsee Pannu’s father-in-law in this film

Known for her unconventional choice of roles, we recently reported that Taapsee Pannu will be seen in yet another power packed character as a lawyer in one of her forthcoming films. The yet to be titled film, reportedly, will also star Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles.

From what we hear, Rishi Kapoor will be seen as Taapsee Pannu’s father-in-law whereas Prateik Babbar will be essaying the role of her brother-in-law. It is being said that the film fights prejudices against a particular community and deals with concepts of terrorism as well as Islamaphobia. As of now, the details of male lead opposite Taapsee and others are yet to be revealed.

As for the film, it has been learnt that Prateik will be trapped in the web of crime, followed by fake accusations against the family as Taapsee Pannu will be seen defending her family and fighting against these allegations in the court in order to save them.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film is currently said to be in its initial stages of prep. As of now, Taapsee is busy with her other film commitments like Judwaa 2 whereas Prateik has been deeply involved in theatre.